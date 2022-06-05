THURMAN-DUKE,



Lisa Kay



Age 63, of Dayton, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. Lisa was born April 3, 1959, to Dolores (Fields) Thurman and the late Paul L. Thurman Sr.



Lisa was a Registered Nurse and Licensed Practical Nurse for more than 30 years. She retired from Care Source and Riverside Health Center. Lisa leaves to cherish her precious memories her sons, William Paul Thurman-Duke, Zackery Thurman-Duke; two grandchildren; dedicated mother,



Dolores Thurman; brothers, Paul Lawrence Jr. (Kim) Thurman, Brian Lynn Thurman; former husband, William Duke, and his children, Ra'Chell and Rashawn Lindsey and grandchildren, all of Dayton; numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, other family, friends, and the Mt. Enon M.B. Church family. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 am Wednesday, June 8, at Mt. Enon M.B. Church, 1501 W. Third St. Pastor Cory J. Pruitt, eulogist. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

