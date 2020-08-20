THROCKMORTON, Jerry J. Age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home after suffering from Dementia. He was born on November 22, 1935, in West Carrollton, OH, to Griest & Helen (Yowell) Throckmorton. Jerry graduated from West Carrollton High School in 1953 and received his Master's Degree from Miami University. He was an Associate Professor at Wright State University, teaching accounting and computer programming for 16 1/2 years. He had his own CPA practice and ran his own business, Throckmorton Bros. Inc. and numerous garden centers, with his brother Don. He is preceded in death by parents, his brothers, Ed, John, and Don, his son, Charles Throckmorton, daughter, Patricia Throckmorton, and daughter-in-law, Dona Throckmorton. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Beverly (Donovan) Throckmorton, his sons, Keith Throckmorton of TN, Todd (Ann) Throckmorton of WY, and Gary Throckmorton of Fairborn, stepson, Ed Reboulet of KS, and a stepdaughter, Sue (Herb) Baker of Wilmington, 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery, 401 N. Miami Ave., West Carrollton. Memorial contributions in Jerry's memory can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or hospiceofdayton.org/donations/ or you may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org/donate. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Jerry Throckmorton, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com

