THORNTON, Lewis



64, born September 8, 1956, in LaGrange, GA, loving and



devoted husband, father and grandfather, departed this earthly life May 28, 2021,



at Grandview Hospital. He



accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age and was a faithful member of New Testament Missionary



Baptist Church since August 13, 1978, where he served as a Trustee, and in the Male Choir. Lewis graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1975. He was the owner and operator of Thornton's Auto Service for over 30 years where he proudly rendered many kinds of automotive services and always treated his customers like family. In his spare time, Lewis enjoyed sports, traveling, gardening and watching The Young and the Restless. Preceded in death by his loving mother, Susie K. Thornton; father, Charles Thornton, Sr.; brothers, Bobby, Charles Jr. and James Thornton. He leaves to cherish his



memory, devoted wife of 36 years, Marilyn Thornton;



daughter, Amber Thornton (Cedric); son, Joshua Thornton (Toria); grandchildren, Christianna Thornton, Eden Watlington, Cedric Watlington III; sisters, Essie Tucker



(Hayward), Fannie Pilon (Kevin), Susie Easterling (Jerome); brothers, Ruby J. Thornton (Chris), Rev. Raleigh Thornton



(Gloria), Rev. Robert Thornton (Wilma), George Thornton



(Linda), John Thornton (Nancy); many nieces, nephews,



cousins, other relatives and devoted friends. Walk-through



visitation 9-11 am, Friday, June 4, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at



11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Link:



www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/