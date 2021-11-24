journal-news logo
X

THORNBURG, George

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

THORNBURG,

George Scott

Passed away peacefully in his sleep in Centerville, Ohio,

November 21, 2021. Scott

courageously battled a long

illness for many years. A 1977 graduate of Centerville High School. A Bachelor of Engineering Degree from Hocking Technical College. Associate Degree in computer software design Sinclair Community College. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed building remote controlled airplanes and loved his dog Abby. Funeral services will be held at the family church at Thoburn Methodist Church in St. Clairsville, Ohio, with burial next to his dad and brother Eric at Union Cemetery. Date: TBD.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
APT, S. Darrell
2
HASS, James
3
Augliaro, James
4
HARRINGTON, Barbara
5
HART, Roger
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top