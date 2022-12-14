THORNBERY, John Philip "Phil"



Sept. 20, 1946 - Dec. 10, 2022



Age 76, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, John R. and Jean Thornbery, brother-in-law, Howard Schwarz, and special aunt, Edith Armitage. Phil is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jo Ann Thornbery, son, Andy (Vanessa) Thornbery, daughter, Sarah Thornbery, grandchildren, Bane and Violet Thornbery, sisters, Sally Schwarz and Dawn (Rick) Melvin, and special friends, Phyllis and her son, William Cunningham. Visitation is Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with funeral service on Friday, December 16, 2022, starting at 11:00 am all at First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Presbyterian Church Organ Fund, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Save the Children. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, OH. For the full obituary, please visit



