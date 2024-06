Thomson, Pete



THOMSON, Peter Wayne Jr., age 70, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2024. Pete was born November 8, 1953, in Jackson, MS, to Peter and Ethleon Thomson. After graduating from Centerville High School, he worked as a truck driver for many years. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Linda Thomson. For more information about his Memorial Service, which will be at First Baptist Church of Dayton on June 8, please go to www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com