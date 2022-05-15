THOMPSON, Wilma Joyce



Age 90, of Wooster, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Lifecare Hospice. Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles B. Sr.; son, Charles B. Jr. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Mark Rakoczy of Wooster; grandchildren, Lindsay Banks and Ryan Banks; and many other relatives and friends. Private graveside will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be



made to Fisher House Foundation, Inc., 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Rockville, MD 20852 in Joyce's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

