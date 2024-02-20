Thompson, Vondalene



age 82 of Hamilton, passed away at Birchwood Care Center on Friday, February 16, 2024. Vondalene was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 30, 1941 to Mart Proctor and Lillie Gray Proctor. She attended the Greenhills United Baptist Church for many years, and also a member of Darrtown Baptist Church. Vondalene is survived by her children, Rodney (Tonya) Thompson and Charlene (Jorge Canedo Fraustro) Thompson; and many grandchildren, family and friends. Vondalene was preceded in death by her parents, Mart and Lillie Proctor; her husband, Ray Thompson; her daughter, Bernice Rutherford; and her brothers, Jimmie Proctor, Kenneth Proctor, and Ray Proctor. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Tim Mullins of Greenhills United Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2024 from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com



