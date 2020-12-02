THOMPSON,



Timothy Wayne



Timothy Wayne Thompson, age 64, of Nancy, KY, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at his residence after a short battle with cancer.



Tim was born on March 28, 1956, in Springfield, OH, to the late George William Thompson and Anna Lee Perkins Thompson. Tim retired in 2018 following a devoted career at Towne Properties Management Company where he formed many lasting and endearing friendships with co-workers, board members, contractors and residents.



After his retirement, Tim and his wife moved to their dream home overlooking beautiful Lake Cumberland where he enjoyed entertaining family and friends. He was complete and happy when his family was together spending time on the lake.



Tim taught his sons to never walk away from a problem and the importance of pride, hard work and humility. He was the epitome of service to others before himself. He unselfishly helped and touched countless people and asked for nothing in return. His life philosophy was, "Pay It Forward."



He was beloved by his four grandchildren, Connor, Grant, Lucas and Breslin. Among the numerous jobs he held in his life, "Papaw/Paw" was without a doubt his most cherished. His grandchildren blessed his life with laughter and joy and filled his soul with sunshine.



Tim is survived by his wife Jennifer Ann Mudd Thompson, whom he married on June 18, 1977, in Kettering, OH; his two sons, Mathew (and Karen) Thompson of Lexington, KY, and Brian (and Meaghan) Thompson of Edwards Air Force Base, CA; two brothers, Terry Thompson of Kettering, OH, and Mark Williams of Batesville, IN; one sister, Cheryl Flynn of Nancy, KY; one sister-in-law, Cindy Bullis of Springboro, OH; niece, Christina Dennis of Moraine, OH; nephew, Blake Bullis of Springboro, OH; and four grandchildren, Connor, Grant, Lucas and Breslin. He will be forever remembered by his many family members and friends.



A Celebration of Tim's Life will take place in the summer of 2021 at his lake home. You are welcome to view the video tribute and obituary at our website:



www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com





In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Tim to either Samaritan's Purse or Folds of Honor, please mail donations to Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Timothy Thompson.