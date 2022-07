Shawn J. Thompson 7/20/1968 - 8/29/2018 Happy Birthday





If roses grow in heaven Lord, please pick a bunch for me. Place them in my Brother's arms and tell him they're from me. Tell him that I love and miss him and when he turns to smile, place a kiss upon his cheek and hold him for a while. Because remembering him is easy, I do it every day. Which is why I know its your Birthday!



Always Loved and never Forgotten Love Ya Baby Sis