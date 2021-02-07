THOMPSON, Sarah

THOMPSON (Wilson), Sarah Elizabeth "Lila"



Age 97, of Lewisburg, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. She was a longtime member of Lewisburg United Methodist Church. Lila enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking, cooking, reading and her Irish Heritage. She is survived by her children: David (Karen) Thompson Jr., Linda (Eddie) Slade, John (Shelley) Thompson, Lisa (William) Worley, Susan Margaret Thompson; 9 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister: Marjorie Didier; nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her beloved dog: Benji. She was preceded in death by her husband: David Robert Thompson Sr.; parents: William and Sara (Livingston) Wilson; brothers: William and John Wilson; and sister: Maureen Butler. A walk-through visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 3147 U.S. Rt. 40 East, Lewisburg. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mike Pratt officiating. Interment will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

