THOMPSON, Ronald K.



Age 88, was born on November 26, 1933, and passed away on January 17, 2022. He was the son of Daniel H. Thompson and Roxie B. (Welsh)



Thompson and brother to



Michael L. Thompson. He had one niece and nephew



Caroline Candance (Kari Thompson) Kramer and



Michael Daniel (Dan)



Thompson.



He was married to Wilma Jean (Brown) Thompson from 1953 to 1989. They had one daughter Kris Elen (Thompson) Roll,



son-in-law Matthias (Matt) Joseph Roll and two grandsons



Jeffrey Michael and Andrew Thomas. Jeffrey preceded him in death on December 24, 2021.



He was also married to Jannean (Thoroman) Thompson from 1990 to 2017, and they had Boston Terrier Bulldogs. He loved their dogs and called them "the girls".



He graduated from Bloomingburg High School class of 1951 and was still friends with his surviving classmates. He went on to attend college at Wilmington, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master's Degree from Wittenberg University in Education.



He spent 34 years in the field of education and truly loved his work. He worked in the Miami Trace School District from 1957 to 1969, holding a variety of positions. He was even a bus driver, bringing students to school, teaching his English classes and taking them back home that afternoon. He was also the Assistant Principal at Miami Trace High School and Athletic Director. He continued his journey in the Vandalia Butler School District from 1969 to 1980 as a principal and Assistant Superintendent returning to Washington Court House in 1980 to be the Superintendent of Schools retiring in 1991.



After retiring he built his own home in Washington C.H. He loved to travel, go to his coffee group, read, listen to music and have interesting conversations. He was a lifelong learner and a walking encyclopedia full of information.



He was a member of numerous groups and clubs throughout his life. Rotary, Coffee Klatch and Snowhill Financial Group were a few of his favorites. He was a Mason for over 60 years. His name and biography was also listed in Who's Who of American Educators.



My dad lived his life to the fullest. He was always ready to go on a new adventure. He traveled to Scotland and took a cruise on the Rhine River at the age of 85. He had a nickname for everyone and would break out singing a song that only he knew the words to because he made it up. He loved unusual socks and flamingo shorts and wearing clothes that portrayed his personality. Our family will miss him dearly, but know that he is in a better place. Until we meet again.



There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, March 19th, at 2:00 p.m. Rusty Keg Tavern, 1801 Columbus Avenue, Washington C.H. 43160. Appetizers, dessert and drinks will be served. Please RSVP to krisroll@woh.rr.coSm.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Affinity Care of Ohio, 7681 Tyler's Place Blvd., Suite 3, West Chester, Ohio 45069.

