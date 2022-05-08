THOMPSON, Mary Janet



Age 86, of Springfield, passed away on May 2, 2022, at the Springfield Masonic Community. She was born on October 19, 1935, in Springfield, daughter of the late Harold and



Marjorie (Long) Grafton. Janet was a faithful Christian and a member of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church for many years. Survivors include her daughter, Kathryn (Thompson) Wilde; grandchildren, Gustav Wilde, Gretchen Wilde, Benjamin (Christina) Thompson, Leeza (Brett) Bercaw and Jenna (William) Lane; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Anna, Winnie and Remington; daughter-in-law, Karen Thompson; and her special sister-in-law, Marilyn Grafton.



Janet was preceded in death by her parents; son, Garrett B.



Thompson in 2020; and her brother, Donald Grafton. A



celebration of Janet's life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10:00 am in the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield, Pastor Tom Brodbeck officiating. Inurnment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Janet's name to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. The



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving her family.



