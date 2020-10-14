THOMPSON, JoAnn Age 84, of West Alexandria, OH, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center of Eaton. She was born October 20, 1935, in Gratis, OH, to the late Earl and Anna (Parker) Smith. She was a 1953 graduate of Middletown High School. She worked for many years at Armco Steel in Middletown as a Data Processor. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Thomas "Tommy" Thompson, Jr.; 10 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her two sons: David (Mary) Thompson of Eaton and Thomas "Mike" Thompson of Bellbrook; 6 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 11:00 until time of funeral service at 1:00 at the Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 113 Ada Doty Street, Gratis, OH, with Pastor Bob Shannon officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com.

