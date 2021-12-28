THOMPSON,



Jacqueline A "Jackie"



Jacqueline A "Jackie" Thompson, 71, of North Hampton, passed away on December 24, 2021. She was born on October 23, 1950, in Springfield, the daughter of the late John "Jack" and Mary L. (Cook) Wagner. Jackie worked for Eby-Brown for 27 years. She loved cruising and vacationing at the beach and bowling. She is survived by her daughter Shelly (Tim) Hinshaw, lifelong partner, Phil Nawman, brothers: Tim Wagner and Terry (Leigh) Wagner; and several nieces and nephews. Jackie was also preceded in death by her brother Phillip Wagner in 2015. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, December 30th at 12:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be from 11-12:00 p.m. just prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Vale Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.



