THOMPSON, Hannah J.



Age 100, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Southview Medical Center. She was born on September 2, 1921, in Claiborne County, TN, the daughter of the late Charles and Bertha (Greene) Manning. Mrs. Thompson was the Owner and Operator of First Lady Beauty Salon in West Carrollton, and was a Beautician for over 40 years. Preceded in death by her husband Farris Thompson, her daughter Regina Gail Rindler, 2 infant sons Lawrence Thompson and Baby Boy Thompson, 3 brothers



Infant Lawrence, George and Frank Manning, and by her 2



sisters Opal Scott and Hester Newell. She is survived by her son-in-law Maurice Rindler and wife Sue, brother Marshall



Manning and wife Betty, sister Bonnie Cantrell, grandson



Thomas J. Rindler and wife April, 3 great-grandchildren Noah, Isaiah and Raylan, numerous nieces and nephews including niece Deborah Scott-Travis and husband Ira. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, (Corner of Weaver Rd. and St. Rte. 4), Germantown, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Wednesday at the funeral home. Please share condolences at



daltonfh.net