THOMPSON, Grayce Ellen



64, died April 12, 2021, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy. A Private Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, April 18, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Grayce was born May 31, 1956, in



Dayton, to Charles H. Waterman, Jr., and Grayce Waterman. A graduate of the Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing class of 1977, she dedicated her life to nursing for 43 years. She



retired in December 2019, from Kettering Memorial Hospital to spend more time with family and friends. Grayce will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Grayce is survived by her sisters and brother, Mary (Jon) Christensen; Suzi (Ken) Onaitis; Charles H. (Annie) Waterman III; her children, Amanda (Ben) Schober, Adam Thompson, Carrie Thompson and Linsey



(Patrick) Columbe; and 9 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Michael Thompson and her parents. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Grayce's name to be sent to Hospice of Dayton or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com