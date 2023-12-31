Thompson, Geraldine

Geraldine "Gerry" Thompson Memorial



January 6 - College Hill Community Church



A memorial service for Geraldine "Gerry" Thompson will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, 11:00 am, at College Hill Community Church, 1547 Philadelphia Dr. Gerry passed at the age of 92 on November 2, 2023. Gerry was born on February 25, 1931, to Theodore ("Ted") Thompson and Hazel (Sataan) Thompson and loved all things Norwegian. Gerry came from a very large extended family, and had one brother who has passed, Willard (Bud) Thompson. Gerry graduated from St. Olaf College in Minnesota, and eventually moved to Ohio where she was a long-time educator and guidance counselor with the Jefferson Township Local School District. Geraldine was a faithful member of her beloved College Hill Community Church, joining in November of 1973, and served as the Director of Music for thirty years. Join us in the celebration of Gerry's life.



