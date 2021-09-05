

THOMPSON, Dixie Glenn



1947 -2021





Age 74 of Indian River, Michigan, passed away on July 20, 2021, at home with family at his side. Born on April 5th 1947, in Keokee, Virginia, to Dixie and Stella (Shepherd) Thompson. Glenn grew up in Jefferson Township, Ohio, and joined the Army, serving in Vietnam and ending his 9 years of service at Fort Campbell, KY. He loved to read and pass on his knowledge to others. The Last Big Adventure was to travel to Puerto Rico to see the Rainforest, and decided to stay. Dixie Glenn is survived by his children, Shellie, Teresa, Isha, and David Thompson, Kala (Mark) Hutchinson, Tasha (Aaron) Thompson, and Tessa Thompson; seven grandchildren and sisters, Sharon (Alan) Buchanan, Deborah (John) Maddox, Michelle (Tim) Thompson-Hayes and many cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Dixie and Stella; brother Mitchell and granddaughter Aiyanna Thompson. Dixie will be honored at the DaytonNational Cemetery, 4400 W. 3rd St. on September 10, 2021, at 2 pm. Family and friends are invited to a small gatheringafterwards.