Thompson, Carol Jean



Carol Jean Thompson, 71, departed for paradise on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. She was born on July 31, 1952, daughter of Beatrice Thompson and James A. Page. Carol was a 1970 Graduate of Middletown High School. Visitation will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 2, 2023, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 noon at Bethel AME Church, 1507 Yankee Rd., Middletown, OH 45044. Rev. William Roberts, officiating. Professional care entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Middletown Chapel.



