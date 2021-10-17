journal-news logo
THOMPSON, Betty

THOMPSON, Betty Louise

Betty Louise Thompson, of Clearwater, FL, passed away on 9/28/21, after a short battle with cancer. She was born in

Dayton, Ohio, on 10/14/31, to Arthur and Goldie Pollitt. Like all human beings, Betty had flaws, but overall, she was a good person who always tried to do her best for others. She was an energetic woman driven to succeed. Betty is preceded in death by her brother, Paul Pollitt, and sister, Janet Pollitt. She is survived by her children Deborah (Don) Back, Mark

(Diana-predeceased) Phillips, Mike (Rose) Thompson, and Brian Thompson, one brother, Bob Pollitt. She is predeceased by her first and second husband, George Phillips and Dale Thompson, her parents, Arthur and Goldie Pollitt, brother, Paul Pollitt, and sister Janet Pollitt, and grandchildren, Tracey Back, Mark Phillips, Jr., and Matt Phillips.

