THOMIN, LENORA

THOMIN (Miller Grable), Lenora Osemma



Age 98, from Hamilton, Ohio, peacefully passed away at The Woodlands of Hamilton, under the care of Hospice, on October 3, 2021. Lenora was born in Lower Salem, Ohio, on January 3, 1923, to Louis R. and Lora (Gruber) Miller. Lenora graduated from Marietta High School in 1940 in Marietta, Ohio.



Lenora graduated from University of Cincinnati in 1944, earning her four year Registered Nurse degree.



Lenora is survived by her children: Karen Grable McClenny, David (Lyn) Grable, Nancy (Terry) Etter, and stepsons: W.C. Thomin, John Thomin, and Tom (Delphine) Thomin. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Connie (Aaron) Prodan, Peter (Wendy) McClenny, Matt (Laura) Grable, and Beth (Brian) Smith; great-grandchildren: Bryan Hill, Camren McClenny, Scarlett and Lincoln Grable, and Delaney and Layla Smith; and her nieces: Pam Miller, Kim Baker, and Emmie (Kevin) Pahl.



Lenora was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, H.M. (Pete) Grable; her nephew, Thomas O. Miller; her brother, Larry R. Miller; her second husband, William F. (Bill) Thomin; and her son-in-law, Timothy D. (Tim) McClenny.



Per Lenora's wishes, she has donated her body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Following a graveside service, family and friends will gather for a Celebration of



Lenora's Life in 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be left to Day City Hospice, the American Cancer Society, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left online or sent to 3279 Sun Glo Drive, Sault Sainte Marie, MI 49783.



