THOMAS, Terrence Jay "Terry"



Terrence "Terry" Jay Thomas, 78, of Middletown, peacefully passed away on Saturday,



May 1, 2021.



Terry was born on March 08, 1943, in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Corbett and Ida (Frisch) Thomas. He was a 1961 graduate of Madison High School along with his



sweetheart Barbara A. Dietz, who he married the following year. Together, they had two children and enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling in their RV.



Terry worked at AK Steel as a Maintenance Repairman for 30 years. He was a 52-year member of Jefferson #90, Masonic Lodge; a member of Moose Lodge #501 and numerous Miami



Valley Racing Pigeon Clubs throughout his lifetime. He loved to ride his Harley Motorcycle, RVing, Ride Horses and loved his dogs Maggie and Macy.



He is survived by Barbara A. Thomas, wife of 59 years; Lori L. (daughter) and Mike Harris, D. Scott (son) and Nancy Thomas; grandchildren, Hampton Dodd, Jessica Thomas and Jack



Thomas; brothers, Dan Thomas (Sharon) and Bob Thomas; nephews, Chris and Steven Thomas and other relatives. In



addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Lee Thomas.



Heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Middletown especially Heather, Lori and Angie.



Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Paws Adoption Center of Monroe, OH, or End Alzheimer's



Foundation at endalz.org



Private services to be held in the future. Condolences may be left at cremationcincinnati.com.

