Thomas, Schiller

Thomas Jr., Schiller Ray



Schiller Ray Thomas Jr., 80, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, November 24th 2023. He was born on March 7, 1943, in London, Ohio. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 2nd from 12:00-1:00 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A repast will follow the service at the Open Bible Church, 644 Selma Rd. Springfield. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 6th at 1:00 p.m. in the Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. To order flowers, view his memorial video or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com