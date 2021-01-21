THOMAS, Ronald C.



80, of Troy, formerly of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. He was born to Ralph & Ruby Thomas on Sept. 6, 1940, in Dayton, OH. Ron was a 1959 graduate of Vandalia Butler High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He had a successful career in executive sales and marketing in the outdoor sporting goods industry. Ron was the ultimate outdoorsman with regular elk hunting trips to Colorado, pheasant hunting in South America and as the captain of fishing trips on Lake Erie. While Ron was a admirable outdoorsman, his greatest attribute was his heart. He cherished his bride Beverly and their 58 years of marriage was a testament to that love. He fiercely loved his daughters and taught them that anything is possible. He was adored by his grandchildren whom he spoiled while being stern and he always had a joke. Ron found much joy in being a good friend and mentoring others. Preceded in death by his brother, Dave Thomas.



Survived by his beloved wife Beverly; daughters, Denise



Thomas Hemsath (Steven) and Katherine Thomas Leurck



(David); sisters, Judy Lane, Linda Wolfe (Lee), Teresa Hulce & Pam Ansari; grandchildren, Coleman, Christian, Andrew,



Alexandra & Audrey; many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at St.



Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia, OH 45377. Fr John Tonkin, celebrant. Cremation to follow. The family will receive friends on Friday at 1:00 p.m. prior to mass at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. If desired, memorial



donations may be made to the Drew's Rainbows Foundation. To leave a special message for the family, please visit



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com