1 hour ago

THOMAS, Robert E.

Age 66, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, March 28, 2022, at True Victory COGIC Church, 1628 Smith Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044, with Pastor Louis

Bradford officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Butler County Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com

