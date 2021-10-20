THOMAS, Robert



"Duncan"



Age 65, entered his eternal rest, after a brief illness, on Friday, October 15, 2021. Born in Dayton, OH, on December 18, 1955, Duncan leaves to cherish his memory his wife Sheri Brown Thomas, his parents, Robert and Elva Lois Thomas, his sister Sheila Bruce (Cedric) of Maryland, one daughter, Candace Pitts (Raoul), four sons, Jedidiah Piersoll, Jonathan Piersoll, Dwight Thomas, and Christopher Brown (Nina), three nephews, Andre Bruce (Ashley) of Washington, DC, Aaron Bruce of Maryland, and Liam O'Dowd of Virginia, and three nieces, Caitlin O'Dowd of Texas, Fallon O'Dowd of California, and Roisin O'Dowd of Virginia, and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert A. Thomas III and dear friend Nathaniel Hockett. A gathering of family and friends will be October 21, 5-7 pm at Harris Memorial CME Church, 3950 Haney Road, Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends from 1-2 on October 22. A celebration of life for Duncan will begin at 2pm, Rev. Cecilia Walker, Rev. Dr. Bruce Burns Sr, and Rev. Dr. Cynthia L. Thompson officiating. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

