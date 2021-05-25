journal-news logo
X

THOMAS, Paul

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

THOMAS, Paul Leo

PAUL LEO THOMAS, age 80, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully at home on May 21, 2021, with his loving family

surrounding him. He was born in Hillsboro, Ohio, on October 31, 1940, son of the late Toby L. and Ocie J. (Purtee) Thomas. Paul enjoyed farming and trail riding on his Arctic Cat UTV through Tennessee and

Kentucky. He loved his family and never knew a stranger. Paul was an avid Buckeye's fan and loved horses. Survivors include his loving wife, Virginia (Rhoades) Thomas; daughters Pamela (Jeff) Hensley and

Teresa (Scott Stollings) Algren; sons Matthew (Tina Wilson) Thomas and Adam (Natalie) Thomas; grandchildren, Holly and Libby Johnson, Jonathan and Krista Johnson, Michael and Stefnee Bowshier, Alex and Alexise Algren, Ashlyn Stollings, Morgan and Tristan Thomas, Evelyn and Abel Thomas; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Skyler Johnson, Witten Bowshier, Kinsley, Liam and Aliza Algren; and his faithful companion, Belle "Sissy." In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his son, Paul L. Thomas Jr., sister, Shirley Dawson and a brother, Donald L. Thomas. Family and friends are invited to gather from 1-2pm on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the

LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD. A celebration of Paul's life will begin at 2:00pm. Inurnment will follow the service at Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. Expressions of sympathy may be shared to the Thomas family by

visiting www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top