THOMAS, Paul Leo



PAUL LEO THOMAS, age 80, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully at home on May 21, 2021, with his loving family



surrounding him. He was born in Hillsboro, Ohio, on October 31, 1940, son of the late Toby L. and Ocie J. (Purtee) Thomas. Paul enjoyed farming and trail riding on his Arctic Cat UTV through Tennessee and



Kentucky. He loved his family and never knew a stranger. Paul was an avid Buckeye's fan and loved horses. Survivors include his loving wife, Virginia (Rhoades) Thomas; daughters Pamela (Jeff) Hensley and



Teresa (Scott Stollings) Algren; sons Matthew (Tina Wilson) Thomas and Adam (Natalie) Thomas; grandchildren, Holly and Libby Johnson, Jonathan and Krista Johnson, Michael and Stefnee Bowshier, Alex and Alexise Algren, Ashlyn Stollings, Morgan and Tristan Thomas, Evelyn and Abel Thomas; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Skyler Johnson, Witten Bowshier, Kinsley, Liam and Aliza Algren; and his faithful companion, Belle "Sissy." In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his son, Paul L. Thomas Jr., sister, Shirley Dawson and a brother, Donald L. Thomas. Family and friends are invited to gather from 1-2pm on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD. A celebration of Paul's life will begin at 2:00pm. Inurnment will follow the service at Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. Expressions of sympathy may be shared to the Thomas family by



