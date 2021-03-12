THOMAS, Michael Ryan



Michael Ryan Thomas, 36, of Middletown, died on Monday, March 8, 2021. He was born in Middletown, on October 25, 1984. Michael graduated from Middletown High School in 2003. Michael is survived by his son, Jaydon Thomas; daughter, A'Marri Thomas; mother, Cindy Lou (Enz) Thomas; father,



Calvin Eugene Thomas; and brothers, Jason (Tracy) Thomas & David Thomas. Private services will be held at the



