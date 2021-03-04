THOMAS, Marilyn Elaine



After more than 84 years of a beautiful life, Marilyn Elaine Thomas passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday,



February 28, 2021. Born in



Kansas City in 1937, Marilyn grew up in Detroit, where her parents taught in the public school system, which sparked a young Marilyn's interest in



education. A graduate of



Michigan State University and Antioch College Master's Program, she realized an illustrious career in early childhood education including many years of service as the President and CEO of the Miami Valley Child



Development Center organization in Dayton. In 1961, she married her sweetheart Clarence Lincoln Thomas, Jr., of



Dayton, and they were blessed with 2 children, Aubyn Elaine Thomas, and Clarence Lincoln Thomas III (Linc). Left to



treasure Marilyn's memory are her loving husband,



Dr. Clarence (Tommy) Thomas, Jr., her children Aubyn and



Dr. Clarence Lincoln (Linc) and Maria Viera Thomas, their children Clarence Lincoln (Clay) Thomas IV and Lillian Viera



Thomas (Lily), sister-in-law Betty Felder, husband James and their children Kevin and Wendy Felder and Greg and Theresa Felder, sister-in-law, Nancy Marie Thomas. Services to



celebrate the life of Marilyn will take place this Saturday, March 6, 2021. A Visitation, "walk through" will occur from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm at Christ Episcopal Church 63, E. Church Street, Xenia, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm and will be a small, private service for family only. Please note that social distance practices and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Heartland Hospice or Christ Episcopal Church Xenia. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

