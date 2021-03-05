X

THOMAS, Marilyn

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

THOMAS, Marilyn E.

Marilyn E. Thomas, of Beavercreek, Ohio, formally of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Christ Episcopal Church, 63 East Church Street, Xenia, Ohio, from 12 noon until the time of the service which will be private at 1:00 pm due to COVID-19. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.porterquallsfreemanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.