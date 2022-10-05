THOMAS, Magdalene



Magdalene Thomas, age 98, of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. She was born on August 15, 1924, in Tazwell, TN, the daughter of the late Alfred and Martha (nee Almara) Yeary. She was married to Grover Thomas, and he preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived by two children Naomi "Ruth" (the late Richard) Roark, and David (the late Kim) Thomas; four grandchildren Joshua (Amanda) Thomas, Spencer Thomas, Pauletta (the late George) Adams, and Rhondella (Vince) DiMarino; two great-grandchildren Nathan Adams and Alex Thomas. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by one great-granddaughter Lillian Adams; seven siblings Kermit Yeary, Morgan Yeary, Lee Yeary, Joe Yeary, Lillie Ausmus, Reecie Clarkston, Versie Cody, and Nora Ray Thomas. The family would like to thank a special friend Richard Tetley for all his help taking care of Magdalene. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Winton Road First Church of God, 6200 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00AM with Pastor Brian Buriff and Pastor Dennis Whitaker officiating with burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Winton Rd., First Church of God Youth Group.

