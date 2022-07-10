journal-news logo
THOMAS, John E.

THOMAS, Sr., John E.

Age 91 passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022. He is survived by wife of 71 years, Tillie, daughter, Diane Talbert, sons, Tim (Jennifer), John Jr., and Christopher. A sister, brother, many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation 9 A.M. Funeral service to follow at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Entombment West Memory Gardens.


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

