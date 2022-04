THOMAS, Joan Ann



Age 81 of Dayton passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Joan was preceded in death by her parents Robert P. and



Elvira H. (Crews) Powers, son David Thomas, Jr. and brother Robert Powers. Joan was a Realtor with Irongate Realtors for many years. Surviving is Joan's daughter Lori Ann Crouch,



sister Linda Kendig, brother Thomas Powers, 2 grandchildren Brook Ann Crouch and Anthony Langer, 5 great-grandchildren Madison Ann, Wyat, and Alexis Sellers, Avery Langer and



Aiden Mullins. Memorial contributions may be offered to the Alzheimer's Assoc. 31 W. Whipp Rd. Dayton, OH 45459. Private services will be held. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.