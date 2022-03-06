Hamburger icon
THOMAS, Jessie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

THOMAS, Jessie L.

Age 67, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev Robert Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

