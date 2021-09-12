THOMAS, Fredrick A.



Age 41, life resident of Dayton, Ohio, transition September 6, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents, Edna M. and Fredrick Thomas, paternal and maternal grandparents. Survivors include wife, Shannon Thomas; beloved daughters, Alonah and Mi'Kayjah Thomas; sister, Endia Thomas; brothers-in-law, Glenn Jr and Antonio Brown; sister-in-law, La'kisha George (Patrick) and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends. Robert Frye will officiate Memorial service held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, 12:00 PM at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Family will welcome visitation one hour prior to service at 11:00 AM followed by the Memorial Service from Noon to 1:00 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



