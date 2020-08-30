THOMAS, Franklin

THOMAS III, Franklin B. Franklin B. Thomas III, also known as Fritz, and, jokingly, "the miserable one", age 90, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Bethany Village in Centerville, OH. He was born October 15, 1929, in Pennsylvania, to the late Franklin B. Jr. and Mary Rohloff Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara R. Thomas; his daughter, Bonnie Pray of Cincinnati, OH; a grandson, Jacob Thomas Pray; and his brother, Charles (Betty) Thomas, of Conshohocken, PA. Fritz served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1954 in the Korean War. He was a Certified Public Accountant from 1954 until his death, starting his career at the accounting firm of Ernst & Young, and later working in the role of chief financial officer at a hospital and several higher education institutions. Fritz was widely known for serving his community, most notably as a Boy Scout, starting from the age of 12 until the age of 89, transitioning to adult Boy Scout committee member, and in later years as member of the Boards of Directors for a number of Boy Scouts of America Councils in Pennsylvania and Ohio, which included volunteering his time and accounting skills to the local Boy Scout offices. As a result of his lifetime of service to the Boy Scouts of America, he was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award and the Silver Antelope Award. He also served as a member of the Boards of Directors for many community organizations. In addition, he was a life member of Fire Company No. 2 in Conshohocken, PA. Fritz loved to travel, was an avid vegetable gardener (lucky his wife Barbara liked to pull weeds), enjoyed model railroading, |appreciated a well-made crème brulee, and was a huge fan of ice cream especially Graeter's. He was an active volunteer in the retirement community of Bethany Village and always had a positive and humorous attitude toward life thus the joking replies when asked how he was on any given day, "miserable". He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and the Bethany Village community. Private services are pending. Contributions may be made to Normandy United Methodist Church, 450 W. Alex-Bell Road, Dayton, OH 45459, or to Bethany Village Gratuity Fund, 6430 Inner Mission Way, Dayton, OH 45459, in memory of Fritz Thomas. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, in care of arrangements. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

