THOMAS, Elizabeth W. "Betty"



Age 89, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Betty was a resident at Berkeley Square. Elizabeth (Betty) was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 9, 1932, to Otto Wagner and Bertha (Wetta) Wagner. She attended Hanover Township Schools. On May 3, 1951, in St Joseph Catholic Church, Hamilton, Ohio, she married



Russell R. Thomas. She was a member of Queen of Peace



Catholic Church. Through her Queen of Peace activities,



committee work, Millville Homemaker group, she made many lifelong friends.



Elizabeth is survived by her children, Nancy (Dan) Scheffel (Fairfield) and Russ (Pam) Thomas (Batavia); her grandchildren: Emily Dennis (Justin), Bryan (Stephanie) Scheffel, Ron (Kayla) Perry, Ryan (Miranda) Peery, Corey (Ashley) Peery,



Alexandra Thomas, Kelly Thomas; great-grandchildren: Parker Dennis, Lucy Dennis, Colton Bryan Scheffel, Gracyn James Scheffel, Bellamy Charlotte Scheffel. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her beloved husband Russ, her parents and her beloved siblings, Marguerite (Marge) Boyle, Alberta C.



Jackson, and Anthony (Tony) Wolffer.



Due to the current COVID crisis services will be private. A celebration of the faithful loving life she led will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Queen of Peace Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013, Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263, and Community First Employee Assistance, 855 Stahlhaber Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. The family of Betty is grateful for the care and love shown by the staff at Berkeley Square the last three extremely difficult years. The family is grateful to Hospice Hamilton inpatient unit for the professional loving care and dignity demonstrated at the end of her journey.

