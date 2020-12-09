THOMAS, Edward Ben



"Ed" "Eddie"



Age 91 of Dayton, passed away Saturday (on his birthday),



December 5, 2020. He was



preceded in death by his wife Marie (Reichert) Thomas in 2014. Survived by 4 daughters Karen Thomas of Dayton, Mary Kay Thomas of Dayton, Donna Fowler of Dayton, Julie



(Michael) Pulaski of Fairborn, 3 sons Ken, Anthony and Steven all of Dayton, 7 grandchildren Kathleen (Jeremy) Weber, Laura (Jeremy) Adams, Anthony (Jessica) Thomas, Sarah



(Michael) Fowler, Tracy (Scott) Draime, Ben and Nick Thomas, and 4 great-grandchildren. Ed was a lifetime member of St. Adalbert's Catholic Church, PNA, PRCU and the Polish Club. He retired from Howell Paper after 42 plus years and was a US Air Force Korean War Veteran. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, December 11th at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 22 Notre Dame Ave., Dayton, OH, by Father Ambrose Dobrozsi. The family will receive friends Friday, from 10 am until time of Mass at the church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made to either Cystic Fibrosis or Compassus Hospice, in Ed's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

