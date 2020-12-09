X

THOMAS, Edward

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

THOMAS, Edward Ben

"Ed" "Eddie"

Age 91 of Dayton, passed away Saturday (on his birthday),

December 5, 2020. He was

preceded in death by his wife Marie (Reichert) Thomas in 2014. Survived by 4 daughters Karen Thomas of Dayton, Mary Kay Thomas of Dayton, Donna Fowler of Dayton, Julie

(Michael) Pulaski of Fairborn, 3 sons Ken, Anthony and Steven all of Dayton, 7 grandchildren Kathleen (Jeremy) Weber, Laura (Jeremy) Adams, Anthony (Jessica) Thomas, Sarah

(Michael) Fowler, Tracy (Scott) Draime, Ben and Nick Thomas, and 4 great-grandchildren. Ed was a lifetime member of St. Adalbert's Catholic Church, PNA, PRCU and the Polish Club. He retired from Howell Paper after 42 plus years and was a US Air Force Korean War Veteran. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, December 11th at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 22 Notre Dame Ave., Dayton, OH, by Father Ambrose Dobrozsi. The family will receive friends Friday, from 10 am until time of Mass at the church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made to either Cystic Fibrosis or Compassus Hospice, in Ed's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.