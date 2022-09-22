THOMAS, Edmond E.



Edmond E. Thomas, 71, of Trotwood, OH, went to be with the Lord on Fri., Sept 16, 2022. Memorial services will be held, Fri., Sept 23, 2022, at 11:00 am at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1920 Linnbrook Dr., Dayton, OH 45406, Pastor Reginald Frey, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Friday at the church beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK REQUIRED. Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45147.

