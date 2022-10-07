THOMAS, Doris J.



Age 83 of Riverside passed-away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at home. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years and 10 months Pastor Larry Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents Rev. U.L. and Mary Graham. Brothers; Jackie, Jerry, Joe and Tommy Graham and 1 sister Reba Roop. She is survived by 4 daughters; Mary Thomas, Debbie Allen, Carolyn (Robbie) Neace, Monica (Jim) Reynolds and adopted daughter Helen Oliver. Grandchildren; Thomas Schoen, Jude Neace, Seth Neace and Owen Reynolds. Brothers; Jim (Betty) Graham, Charles (Debbie) Graham, Dennis (Helen) Graham all of Virginia; 2 sisters-in-law; Betty and Joan Graham. Also a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives, along with her church family and many friends. She was the Pastors wife of Spaulding Road Church of God for 53 years. She was the " Mother of the Church " She was the coordinator and overseer of the Willing Workers. She was the head of Crafts for VBS. She was famous for her Chicken and Dumplings, Apple Dumplings and her Chili. Last, but not least she was the "Counselor" to the pastor of the church. She was a Godly example of a "Pastors Wife" She was the Best example of a mother and MAMAL. She enjoyed spending time with her girls and grandkids. She never wanted dad out of her sight. She loved scrapbooking, making flower arrangements and cooking Big Family Dinners. She will be greatly missed, but will live in our hearts forever. Her famous words to us all ….. I Love You, Love You Love You!! Visitation Sunday, October 9th at Spaulding Road Church of God, 1658 Spaulding Road Dayton, Ohio 45432. Friends may call beginning at 2 pm. Funeral Service 11 am Monday at the church. Pastor Daniel Kroger, Pastor Silas Hoskins and Pastor Bennie Sutherland officiating. Interment Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Spaulding Road Church of God in Doris' name. Condolences www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

