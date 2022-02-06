THOMAS, Donald Charles



Donald Charles Thomas, age 86, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. He was the loving husband of Barbara Joan (nee Kindt) for 64 years, eldest brother of



Howard and Robert, dear brother-in-law of Jeanne (Tom), Tom (Marie), and Judy (Ed), proud father of Mark, Matthew (Lissa), and Michael (Tera), and beloved grandfather of



Katherine, Owen, Annika, and Mikayla. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard G. and Elsie M.



Don graduated from Elder HS in Cincinnati, and earned his BS from Xavier University, MS from University of Cincinnati, and PhD in Microbiology from St. Louis University. Don will be remembered as a committed teacher and researcher as well as a dedicated scientist, focusing on virology. Don was Dean of Graduate Studies and retired Professor Emeritus at Wright State University. He will be missed for his witty sense of



humor in any situation and his ability to bring out the best in people close to him. Don was an active volunteer with Hospice of Dayton and St. Leonard's Retirement Community. He served as a founding leader of the Manistee Lake Association and worked with the Au Sable Institute on the use of biologics to preserve the lake environment. He took great joy in being with his family and grandchildren. His favorite activity was what his family lovingly referred to as "puttering around" at his lake house in Michigan. At any time, Don would work on multiple small projects, maintaining a space he enjoyed.



Don's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, February 11, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI



Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Columbus, OH. His family



requests masks be worn. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 12, where friends are asked to meet at St. Margaret of Cortona, 2600 N. Hague Ave., Columbus. A private burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Cincinnati at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Don's name to the Hospice of Dayton or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com.

