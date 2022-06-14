journal-news logo
THOMAS, David Paul

37, of Middletown, died on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He was born in Middletown on October 25, 1984, to parents, Calvin and Cindy (Enz) Thomas. David graduated from Middletown High School in 2003. In addition to his parents, David is survived by his life-partner, Stacy Baker; daughters, Mariah

Thomas and Arayah Pipkin; brother, Jason (Tracy) Thomas; grandmothers, Mary Enz and Catherine Thomas; as well as many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, additional family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Thomas; and grandfathers, Squire Thomas and Albert Enz.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

