THOMAS, Daniel

Daniel "Danny" Thomas, age 78, of Fairborn, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. He was born July 16, 1943, in Mannington, West Virginia; the son of the late Pershing



Emrys and Marguerite Belle (Jolliffe) Thomas. Danny proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era from 1964 to 1968. After serving, he worked as a machinist at Globe Industries in Dayton, Ohio, until his retirement. He was a natural athlete and could be found playing tennis at Kettering Tennis Center, softball with Globe Industries, and golf at Walnut Grove Country Club. Danny leaves behind a legacy of loyalty and honesty as he was a humble man to all who knew him. He will be remembered as a strong, gentle man by his family. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, David George Thomas and sister-in-law, Pam Thomas. Danny is survived by his sister, Edie (Tom) Ryan; brother, Glynn (Anna) Thomas; nephews, John (Shannon) Limoli, Tommy (Shannon) Ryan, and Chris (Taryn Garcia) Ryan; nieces, Megan (Chet) Wallace and Cie Meyer; and numerous extended family members and friends. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Danny will be laid to rest at St. Kateri Preserve, Calvary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Danny. Fond memories and expressions of



