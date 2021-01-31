THOMAS, Bobbie

THOMAS (Fields),



Bobbie Neal



85, of Paris, Kentucky, passed away at her home in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday, January 25. She leaves to cherish her memory: one brother, Scott Fields of Phoenix, AZ; her children,



Kevin (Toya) Thomas of



Dayton, Nadine Willis of Chicago, IL, Herbert (Herb) (Kathy)



Thomas Jr. of Kettering,



Bobette (Percy) Baber of Middletown, Jennifer Thomas of Dayton; grandson, Matthew Thomas of Dayton; and caregiver and close family friend,



Donnettea Brown, of Huber Heights. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, February 5, at Aspire Church, 51 Best Street in Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Memorial Services will be held from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. Services live streamed on www.aspirechurch.tv or Facebook at



www.facebook.com/aspirechurchtv.

