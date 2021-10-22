journal-news logo
THOMAS, ALPHONSO

THOMAS, Alphonso

Age 70, passed away on October 17, 2021. He leaves to

cherish his memory: loving and devoted wife, Marti (Eich)

Thomas; daughters Megan Thompson and Sara (Tyree)

Carroll; "adopted" son Jason (Tracy) Thomas; grandsons Kean Thomas, Ayron

Thompson, Jr, Traybon and Jaydan Tillis; brother, Robert Thomas; sister Jackie Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. A Memorial service will be

Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until time of service 2:00 pm.

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

