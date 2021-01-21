THOMA, Richard F. "Dick"



Richard F. "Dick" Thoma, formerly of Sidney, peacefully passed away on December 25, 2020, in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born on May 2, 1930, in Shelby County, to Adolph H. and



Frances Didier Thoma, who preceded him in death. On March 31, 1951, he married Jaqueline "Jackie" McVay, who survives in Pell City, Alabama.



In addition to Jackie, he is survived by his sister, Charlotte (Robert) Cloyd; daughter, Jennifer (David) Ball of Manassas Park, VA; and three sons, Richard Alan (Gaye) Thoma, of Pell City AL, Steven Michael (Karen) Thoma, of Mauertown, VA and David Andrew (Lisa) Thoma, of Blacksburg, VA. Dick had 6 siblings, five of which preceded him in death; Jeanette (Victor) Tambascia, Margaret (Charles) Manning, William (Helen) Thoma, Adolph J. (Rita) Thoma Jr., and Donald A. (Doris) Thoma. Dick and Jackie have 9 grandchildren and 11 great­ grandchildren.



He was a graduate of Sidney High, and attended The University of Cincinnati before joining the United States Navy. He was employed by the Federal Aviation Administration located in Washington D.C. and retired as a Research and Development Engineer after 32 years of service.



After retirement, he returned to Sidney where he was a member of many civic organizations including the Tree Board and Airport Board.



Dick loved music all his life. He served as the Assistant Director of the Sidney Singing Soldiers, and was a member of the Sidney Civic Band and the Tipp City Civic Band.



An avid outdoorsman, Dick liked to hunt and fish. He was a member of the North American Bluebird Society and Past-President of the Ohio Bluebird Society.



A proud veteran, Dick belonged to the American Legion Post 217 and the VFW.



Dick and Jackie were members of Holy Angels Catholic Church. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date with internment at Graceland Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Bluebird Society in Dick's memory.

