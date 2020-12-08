THIES, Paul Donald



Age 86 of Union, passed away on Saturday 5, 2020, at James Cancer Center in Columbus. He was born June 22, 1936, to the late Paul and Melba Thies in Dayton, OH. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife, Rosemary Thies (Swisher); and three children, Richard and Debra Thies of Union, OH, Robert Thies of Tipp City, OH, and Constance and Rick Sowry of Arcanum; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Thies of Creola, OH; and sister, Carol and Dean



Tavener of Huber Heights, OH. Don was a farmer. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW 8211 and Eagles of Tipp City. He enjoyed shooting, hunting, gardening, fishing and wood working. The family will receive friends at 9:30 on Wednesday, December 9 at The Church of The Transfiguration in West Milton. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online memories of Don may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

