THIES, Beatrice



Age 83, of Riverside, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Family will welcome friends from 5:00pm-6:00pm Thursday, January 27 at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, with Memorial Services beginning at 6:00pm. Relatives and friends are welcome at the Memorial Service and celebration of life



reception to follow from 6:30pm-8:00pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

