THIELEN, E. A. "Skip"



E. A. "Skip" Thielen, age 78, of Springfield, passed away on July 11, 2023 following a long-fought illness. He was born in Cincinnati on February 26, 1945, the son of Edwin A. and Dorothy F. (Rub) Thielen Jr. Skip retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after 35-plus years of civilian service. He attended First Christian Church for the past six years. Skip actively enjoyed showing dogs and later became qualified through the AKC as a judge and judged AKC dog shows for 21 years. For 33 years, Skip served as the President of the Doberman Pinscher Club of Greater Dayton. He was especially proud working with kids in 4-H and instilling in them his vast knowledge of showmanship and dog-handling. In his free time, Skip enjoyed bicycling on area trails when he could. Survivors include his wife, Joyce, who he faithfully shared the past 43 years with; brother, Robert Brakvill; sister-in-law, Carol Schneider, along with many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Skip was preceded in death by his sister, Roberta "Bobbie" Thielen. A memorial gathering in Skip's honor will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 9:30-11:30am in the First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield, with a celebration of Skip's life will begin at 11:30am. A private inurnment will be held in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Skip's name to the Ohio State University Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Program. "Thank you for the wonderful memories. Rest in peace you beautiful man. I will love you forever" -Joyce. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral